Final RPI rankings and football playoff pairings announced

LOGAN – Now that the regular season has concluded for high school football, teams now prepare for the post-season. Saturday morning the Utah High School Activities Association released the final RPI rankings and subsequent playoff pairings for all classifications of high school football in the state.

In 4A, the Sky View Bobcats remain #1 and the lone undefeated team. The Ridgeline Riverhawks drop to #4 after having their game cancelled last week. Region 9 teams in Southern Utah did have games, helping Snow Canyon overtake Ridgeline for #3 by the slimmest of margins (Snow Canyon RPI: .683281; Ridgeline RPI: .682232).

Green Canyon has been creeping up the RPI standings for the last few weeks, and conclude the regular season as the #7 team in 4A. Not far behind are the Bear River Bears, finishing at #10. Because Green Canyon and Bear River finished in the top 10, both have a first round bye. But their final rankings also mean they will face each other in North Logan in the second round on Oct. 30th.

Logan finishes the regular season ranked #14, and a dominating victory over 5A Hillcrest in Hyrum on Wednesday helped the Mountain Crest Mustangs move up to #17. Both the Grizzlies and Mustangs draw Region 9 opponents in the first round. Logan will host #19 Hurricane (2-8) and Mountain Crest will travel to #16 Desert Hills (4-6).

In 5A, Box Elder finishes the season ranked #13 and will host a Region 5 rematch with #20 Woods Cross (2-8). The Bees defeated Woods Cross 20-17 on Oct. 2nd.

And in 2A, the Rich Rebels will also face a rematch of a region foe. They finish the season ranked #12 and will travel to #5 North Summit (6-3). Rich lost to North Summit 38-0 on Sept. 25.

Final Region 11 RPI Standings:

#1 – Sky View (9-0)

#4 – Ridgeline (7-1)

#7 – Green Canyon (5-4)

#10 – Bear River (4-5)

#14 – Logan (3-6)

#17 – Mountain Crest (2-8)

Playoff Pairings (all games tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m., but are subject to change due to travel):

Logan will host Hurricane on Friday, Oct. 23. Logan play-by-play will be broadcast on 610 AM / 102.1 FM KVNU and streamed live here.

Mountain Crest will play at Desert Hills on Friday, Oct. 23. Mountain Crest play-by-play will be broadcast on 107.7 FM and streamed live here.

Box Elder will host Woods Cross on Friday, Oct. 23.

Rich will play at North Summit on Friday, Oct. 23.

Sky View will host the winner of #16 Desert Hills vs #17 Mountain Crest on Oct. 30. Sky View play-by-play will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streamed live here.

Ridgeline will host the winner of #13 Cedar Valley vs #20 Tooele on Oct. 30. Ridgeline play-by-play will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch and streamed live here.

Green Canyon will host Bear River on Oct. 30. Green Canyon play-by-play will be on 100.9 Lite FM and streamed live here. Bear Rive play-by-play will be on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County and streamed live here.

Dixie State University is the designated venue this year for multiple classifications to play championship games. All 4A playoff games will be played at home sites through the semifinals. The 4A championship is scheduled to take place at Dixie State University on Nov. 21 at 11:30 a.m.

5A playoff games will take place at home sites through the first, second and quarterfinal rounds. The semifinals and finals are scheduled to take place at Dixie State University. Semifinal games are scheduled for 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. on Nov. 13, with the championship taking place on Nov. 21 at 4:30 p.m.

2A playoff games will take place at home sites in the first round and quarterfinals. Semifinals are scheduled for November 7th at Southern Utah University with the 2A championship taking place at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 14th at Dixie State University.