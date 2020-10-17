High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 14-16, 2020

Written by Eric Frandsen
October 17, 2020

Wednesday, Oct. 14
Mountain Crest 41, Hillcrest 7
 – Next week: #17 Mountain Crest (2-8, 0-5) will play at #16 Desert Hills (4-6) in the first round of the 4A football playoffs

Thursday, Oct. 15
Monticello 42, Rich 19
 – Next week: #12 Rich (1-6, 1-3) will play at #5 North Summit in the first round of the 2A football playoffs

Friday, Oct. 16
Pocatello 29, Preston 12
 – Next week: Preston (2-5, 0-2) vs Snake River (3-4, 2-0) on Friday, Oct. 23.

West Side 42, Aberdeen 0
 – Next week: West Side (7-0, 3-0) vs Malad (2-5, 1-2) on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Soda Springs 42, Bear Lake 36 (OT)
 – Next week: Bear Lake (3-4, 1-2) vs Aberdeen (4-3, 1-1) on Thursday, Oct. 22.

Malad had a bye week
 – Next week: Malad (2-5, 1-2) at West Side (7-0, 3-0) on Thursday, Oct. 22

