Police arrest registered sex-offender for allegedly exposing himself inside Logan store

Booking photo for William D. Joyner (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 53-year-old North Logan man has been arrested for allegedly exposing himself inside a local store. William D. Joyner was booked Thursday afternoon into the Cache County Jail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers were called to a retail/grocery store after two girls claimed a man allegedly exposed and pleasured himself in the isle of the store. The children, ages 12 and 10-years-old, reported the incident.

Officers were later able to identify Joyner, who is a current registered sex offender.

According to court records, Joyner was convicted of similar lewd acts in 2014 and 2000.

Jail records show, Joyner was booked on two counts of lewdness involving a child. The offences were enhanced to third-degree felonies because of his prior convictions. Formal charges are pending the completion of officer’s investigation.

Joyner was released after posting $5,000 bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com