March 25, 1944 – October 13, 2020 (age 76)

Dallan Earl Rasmussen, 76, of Preston, Idaho passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020, at home surrounded by his family.

Dallan was born March 25, 1944, in Preston, Idaho to Harvey Hans Rasmussen and Ramona Mae Talbot.

Dallan learned the value of hard work at a young age from hoeing sugar beets to stacking pea vines. He continued his legacy of hard work later in life by hauling hay to local dairies and ranches.

Dallan completed four years of schooling at BYU in Sociology. It was there while performing in the play Aida that he met the love of his life, LuAnne McClellan. They were married in the Salt Lake Temple on August 6, 1969.

Though Dallan enjoyed working hard he always tried to spend time with his family from camping trips, history tours, Bear Lake trips, to later in life fun trips with his wife. When Dallan “retired”, he had the opportunity to serve with his wife for five years at the Logan LDS temple.

Dallan is survived by his wife LuAnne and his children Clint, Melanie (Kory) Hobbs, Mark, Annette (Nick) Vredeveld, Matt (Sabrina), Jon (Jamie), and Eric (Kristin) and sixteen grandkids and five great-grandkids. He is also survived by his sister Eilene. He is preceded in death by both of his parents and by his brother, Maynard.

Due to COVID restrictions, the funeral services will be for the immediate family only at 11:00am Saturday, October 24, 2020, at the Franklin County Funeral Home. Masks are required.

Anyone outside of the immediate family who wish to observe the funeral services may access a live feed by clicking here.

In Lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temple construction fund.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Franklin County Funeral Home.