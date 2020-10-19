Our loving Mother, Grandmother, and friend, Hazel Archibald Hess, 89, returned to her loving Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 18, 2020 in Tremonton, Utah.

Hazel was born on November 24, 1931 in Plymouth, Utah to Joseph Daniel and Phebe Lucille Rose Archibald. She was raised in Plymouth, where she attended Plymouth Elementary. She later attended Garland Elementary and graduated from Bear River High School.

After school, she married her the love of her life, DeVere N. Hess on February 28, 1951 in the Logan Temple. In the beginning they lived in Arco, Idaho and Blackfoot, Idaho. They later made their way back to Plymouth where they raised their family and lived for most of their lives. DeVere passed away on July 17, 2013.

She was blessed to work at home as a homemaker, raising her own children and kids from around the neighborhood. Her home and yard were well kept and there was always a warm plate of food on the table. She also worked as an inspector for OP clothing.

Hazel’s family was her whole life. She loved them with all her heart and soul. DeVere was the love of her life. They did everything together. They especially enjoyed trips hunting and fishing together. Dad and Mom loved to dance wherever there was one.

They also went to Quartzsite, Arizona for 14 years where she learned to make jewelry with beads, along with many other crafts. They also played Mr. and Mrs. Santa Claus. Going to Quartzsite and participating in the activities down there was a very spiritual experience for them. They made lifelong friends that she loved like family.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served as a Primary Teacher, Mutual Teacher, Chorister in Primary, Relief Society Teacher, Librarian, and as Cub Scout Leader.

Hazel is survived by her children: Richard (Kasie) Hess of Garland, Utah, Tommy (Kim) Hess of North Logan, Utah, Julie Davison of Bear River City, Utah, and Jimmy (Kristy) Hess of Tremonton, Utah; 19 grandkids, 56 great-grandkids and six great-great-grandkids.

She was preceded in death by her husband, DeVere N. Hess; parents, Joseph and Phebe Archibald; brother, Daniel Archibald; sister, Clara Archibald; great-granddaughters, Daisy Mae Scott and McKinley Grace Hess; and son-in-law, Larry Davison.

A viewing will be held on Friday evening, October 23, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah.

Funeral services for Hazel will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:00am at the Plymouth Ward Chapel, 16925 North 5200 West, Riverside, Utah. A viewing will be held Saturday morning prior to the funeral service at the church from 9:30 – 10:30am. The funeral service will be live streamed. Interment in the Plymouth Cemetery.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to CNS Hospice, Our House Assisted living, an adopted caregiver Collette Anderson, the Trush family, Plymouth Ward members, special friends, and Rudd Funeral Home.

