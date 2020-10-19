Jesse Gonzales, 48, passed away on October 10, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

He was born on May 31, 1972 in Parlier, California to Mary and Jesse Gonzales. He was raised in Oregon where he attended Halfway High School in Halfway, Oregon. He later attended Walla Walla Community College where he earned an associate degree in Autobody Mechanics.

His family later moved to Tremonton, Utah. In Utah, Jesse worked for Morrelli Construction, and was a jack of all trades. There was not anything that Jesse could not fix or build. If he did not know how to do something, he took the time to learn how to do it.

Jesse was an artist, handyman and loved to work with his hands. He loved listening to classic rock and 80-90’s rap. He loved fishing more than anything. In his spare-time, you could find Jesse on a lake or near a river with his fishing pole.

He is survived by his love of 15 years, Anita Murphy; kids: Savannah Gonzales of Tremonton, Utah; Dalles Gonzales of Tri-Cities, Washington; Holly Gonzales of Tri-Cities, Washington; and Brandon Kiser of Portland, Oregon; step-son, Tevin Trice (currently stationed in Colorado); his mother, Mary Gonzales; siblings: Becky Solis, Crystal Hernandez, David Gonzales, Rick Gonzales, Steven Longoria, Anthony Hartsean of Hermiston, Oregon, and Alex Patina of Sunnyside, Washington.

Jesse was preceded in death by his father, Jesse Gonzales; brothers, James Gonzales (his twin brother who passed away during birth), Orlando Patina; grandparents, and uncles.

A rosary will be held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah at 4:30pm. A viewing will follow the rosary service from 5:00 -7:00pm. A funeral mass will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 11:00am at the St. Henry’s Catholic Church, 380 South 200 East, Brigham City, Utah.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to Henry Gordon Jr, Kiyo Hashimoto, Eric and Amber Morrelli, Teresa at Garden Gate Floral, Chuy Moreno and family and Sergio.

