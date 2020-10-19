Logan man confesses to threatening hospital staff

Booking photo for Michael B. Powell (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 23-year-old Logan man, previously convicted of extorting nude photos and videos from a Hyrum girl, has confessed to threating several medical staff in a new case. Michael B. Powell has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in September.

Powell participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to aggravated assault, a third-degree felony; and threatening violence on a health care provider, a class A misdemeanor.

Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazzard explained how on Sept. 3, Powell was admitted to the hospital after overdosing on drugs. While medical staff tried to treat him, the defendant became combative and threatening, grabbing a knife and lunging at a security guard.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said Powell claimed to have no recollection of the assault. He also explained that as part of the plea agreement, prosecutors agreed not to ask for a prison term at sentencing.

Powell spoke only briefly, telling the court he was guilty of the two charges.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled the sentencing hearing for Nov. 30. She also ordered him to undergo a presentence report about his criminal history.

In September 2018, Powell was sentenced to serve one-year in jail and to complete sex offender therapy for blackmailing a teenage girl. He had been arrested in October 2017, after the 17-year-old girl told police how the defendant blackmailed her into sending nude photos and videos of herself to him. The two had a relationship that began two years earlier. During that time, he convinced her to send him nude pictures of herself. He then began extorting her for more graphic photos and videos, threatening to send the pictures he had to her family, if she didn’t comply.

will@cvradio.com