June 20, 1991 – October 16, 2020 (age 29)

Miguel Angel Vazquez Coria was born on June 20, 1991 in Huaniqueo, Michoacan to Miguel Coria and Rosa Vazquez.

Miguel lived in Mexico for the first couple of years of his life. He moved with his family to San Fernando, California for 3 years.

When he was 5, the family moved to Hyrum where he was raised. Miguel graduated from Cache High School and then moved back to Huaniqueo for a couple of years.

Upon returning to Utah he worked as a roofer in Ogden and often referred to himself as the “roofing Angel”.

Miguel loved to dance. He always kept everyone smiling by telling his jokes. He had a huge heart and was loving and kind. He truly cared for everyone. He was a strong man with big plans for the future.

Miguel is survived by his parents: Miguel and Rosa, his sisters: Brisa and Ivette, and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. Miguel is loved deeply and will be dearly missed.

A viewing will be held for Miguel on Thursday, October 22, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah. A Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon at St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 725 South 250 East, Hyde Park, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.