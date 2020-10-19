More Utah metrics in the COVID fight are setting new records

Another 1,168 new COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Utah Monday by the state health department on a day when more coronavirus metrics broke previous all time records.

For the last week, of all tests administered in the state 14.4 percent of them were found to be positive. That is Utah’s highest positive rate in the seven months of battling the pandemic. Also, in the last week the state’s seven-day rolling average of new positive tests has come in at 1,233 a day, another new record high.

Gov. Gary Herbert said last week the surging numbers are “unsustainable,” then they grew larger.

As of Monday there have been 95,562 Utahns infected with the virus and already in October there have been 16 days with at least 1,000 new cases.

On Monday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah are at 288 and total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are now 4,688.

The state reported three more deaths on Monday and that brings the total deaths during the pandemic to 54.

There are 29 new cases Monday in the Bear River Health District: 26 in Cache County, three in Box Elder County.

There have been 4,519 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District: 3,703 in Cache County, 796 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,355 are considered “recovered”. There are 15 from the district in hospitals, 11 from Cache County and four from Box Elder County.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 53,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 528 COVID deaths in Idaho with 277 positive tests in Franklin County, 61 positives in Bear Lake County and 34 in Oneida County.