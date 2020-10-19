Perry family involved in crash in southern Idaho

Written by Will Feelright
October 19, 2020

BLACKFOOT, IDAHO — Police investigated a single-vehicle accident involving five individuals from Perry. The crash occurred Sunday afternoon on Interstate-15 in Blackfoot.

Idaho State Police report Adam McKay was traveling southbound in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado. Near the Blackfoot Exit Overpass, the SUV drove off the road, crossed the median into the northbound lanes, and struck the guardrail on the east side of the roadway.

McKay and his four passengers were all wearing seat belts. No injuries were reported.

No other vehicles were involved. The SUV was towing a U-Haul trailer.

Police report traffic along I-15 was partially blocked for approximately three hours while crews cleared the crash.

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.

will@cvradio.com

