Preliminary hearing scheduled for man accused of “vicious” attack

Booking photo for Daniel G. Heyworth (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A judge has scheduled a preliminary hearing, when he will determine whether or not a 21-year-old man will be bound over for trial in a “vicious” attack of another man a month ago.

Daniel G. Heyworth is being held in the Cache County Jail since being arrested last week. He participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference. Prosecutors previously charged him with aggravated assault and attempted mayhem, both third-degree felonies; and six other misdemeanors.

Public defender Ryan Holdaway asked the court for the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors will present their evidence in the case.

According to an arrest report, a North Park police officer was dispatched to a physical fight Sept. 11. The victim reportedly was bleeding from his nose, eyes, and needed an ambulance.

As the officer arrived on the scene, Heyworth was seen walking away from the victim. He was holding his hands up in the air and was yelling.

Several witnesses claimed Heyworth attacked the man for being with a former girlfriend. He reportedly pushed the victim to the floor, punched and kicked him, spit on him, gouged his eyes to the point they began bleeding and bloodied his nose. He also bit the victim’s arm to the point of blood being drawn from the bite.

The attack continued until the victim lost consciousness. He was treated by paramedics and later transported to Logan Regional Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The police report stated, when law enforcement tried to arrest Heyworth, he resisted, yelling profanities, spitting blood on one deputy and kicking another. The officer and deputies sustained cuts and minor injuries.

During Monday’s court hearing, Judge Brian Cannell scheduled the preliminary hearing for Oct. 28.

Heyworth remains in jail. He could face up to 15-years in prison if convicted.

