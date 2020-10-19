Somebody’s Attic gives an extra $50,000 each to a couple of charities

A file photo of Chanel Webb and Dave Vasquez exiting Somebody's Attic located at 39 West 100 North with merchandise they just purchased.

LOGAN – Somebody’s Attic’s two locations have had record sales during the pandemic and, as a result, have donated $50,000 each to two local charities last week.

The 501c non-profit thrift boutiques take in donated usable clothing and other goods and sells them to the public at an affordable price. The money raised is used to help stop abuse and give relief to those who need a helping hand.

Somebody’s Attic has two locations: one at 39 North 100 West in Logan and the other in Smithfield at 3 South Main. The sole purpose of Somebody’s Attic is to help charities.

“After we heard the how much money those organizations needed because of the spending they need to help their clients, we felt like those two organizations have an immediate need,” said Somebody’s Attic Director Joy Shaw. “We decided it would be in their best interest to move the money to help CAPSA and The Family Place.”

The thrift stores successfully exceeded prior October giving levels even though they were closed for two months because of COVID-19. They felt like they could donate $50,000 to Citizens Against Physical and Sexual Abuse (CAPSA) and $50,000 to The Family Place, Shaw said.

Even though the pandemic caused them to close for two months they still had record sales and set aside some discretionary money for updating carpet and other things for the Smithfield store.

“With the quarantine caused by COVID, people are cleaning out stuff form their homes and giving it to us and Deseret Industries,” she said. “We are receiving twice the donations we are used too.”

The donations are being sold, some are taken to Deseret Industries or the unsellable items are taken to the landfill.

“We actually have a good working relationship with both of those charities and both are in the same situation,” Shaw said. “Somebody’s Attic donates 100% of their net revenues to community charities and has been doing so since 1985.”

The non-profit was originally created to help women and children in times of crisis. The donations primarily benefit CAPSA and The Family Place.

“CAPSA and The Family Place are two organizations with a similar mission caring for the abused in our community by immediately providing a safe environment in which to live.”

Those organizations play a key role in rescuing individuals and families from tough situations and by continuing to give them support. CAPSA and The Family Place provides counseling services, education, and overall guidance for safe and productive lives.

“Somebody’s Attic staff and board thank the Cache Valley residents that have donated slightly-used clothes and household goods,” Shaw said. “Thanks also go to those of you who buy those still handsome and useful items. It is you who made these donations possible.”

Shaw would like to remind the public that saleable donations are welcome.

“Donations that are broken or can’t be sold are taken to the landfill at our expense,” she said.

The Logan and Smithfield stores accept donations from 12:00 noon to 2:00 p.m. every day except Thursday and Sunday.

For more information about Somebody’s Attic, visit www.somebodysattics.org.