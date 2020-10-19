July 21, 1952 – October 15, 2020 (age 68)

Steven J. Seamons returned to his Heavenly Father unexpectedly on October 15, 2020.

Steve was born on July 21, 1952, in Hyde Park, Utah, to Kenneth Jackson Seamons and Helen Hancey Seamons. He spent his childhood and youth running all around Hyde Park with many great friends.

He graduated from Sky View High (Go Bobcats!), where he was an active participant in the marching band and theater. He met the love of his life, Pamela Spuhler on a state basketball trip. He offered her one of his mom’s homemade pickles, and the rest is history.

He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Toronto, Ontario Mission from 1971-1973. He returned home to marry Pam, his high school sweetheart. They were sealed for time and all eternity in the Logan, Utah Temple on June 20, 1974.

He graduated from Utah State University (Go Aggies!) in Elementary Education. He taught elementary school in the Cache County School District for 38 years. He taught mostly fifth grade at Providence Elementary and then Lewiston Elementary. He loved teaching and working with the students, staff and parents.

After retiring in 2014, he and Pam served a Member Leadership Support mission to the New Hampshire, Manchester Mission from 2015-2016. They were assigned to serve in a Branch in Lincoln, Maine. They love Maine and the friends they made there.

Steve held many callings and assignments for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, including: Bishop, Sunday School Teacher, Elders Quorum, High Priest Group, High Counselor, Cub Master, Temple Ordinance Worker and Ward Chorister. He was an active member of the Cache Education Association and served as President. He also served on the UEA board. He was dedicated to and passionate about improving education for students, teachers and families.

He served on the Hyde Park City Council. He was an active member of the Lions Club of Hyde Park. He worked in numerous roles with the Boy Scouts of America. He served on the board for the Hyde Park irrigation canals.

Steve is survived by his spouse, Pamela Spuhler Seamons. He is survived by his children, Jennifer (Michael) Mills of California, Trevor (Kari) Seamons of Washington, Daniel (Holly) Seamons of Utah, Todd (Ami) Seamons of Utah and Heidi (Rumel) Gregersen of Idaho. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and three siblings, Sherrill Joy of Utah, Jewel (Thayne) Karren of Arizona and Ed Seamons of Utah. Steve was preceded in death by his father and mother.

Steve loved his family, loved the gospel and loved to serve. He was passionate about the community and enjoyed being involved. With his big voice, you never had to wonder where he was at. His big voice, big heart and big bear hugs will be missed until we meet again. 👀❤️U✌️ Dad, we love you too!

The funeral will be held on Thursday, October 22, 2020 at 11:00am at the Hyde Park LDS Stake Center located at 535 East 200 South, Hyde Park, Utah. Due to the pandemic, those in attendance will need to wear a mask and practice physical distancing. Burial will be in the Hyde Park City Cemetery.

Services will be livestreamed, and may be viewed by clicking here. PASSWORD: Seamons

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Missionary or Humanitarian Fund for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.