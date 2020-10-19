April 28, 1926 – October 10, 2020 (age 94)

At the age of 94, Tore Borsch passed away peacefully October 10, 2020, with his wife and daughter by his side at Terrace Grove Assisted Living in Logan, Utah.

Tore was a loving husband, father of two, grandfather to five and great-grandfather to two. He lived his 94 years well, filling them with smiles, adventure and a love of life and family.

He was born on April 28, 1926, in Torsby, Värmland, Sweden. As a child and young man in Sweden, Tore enjoyed exploring the forests and fishing in the many lakes near his home. These activities, along with skiing, golf and travel, brought him joy throughout his life. After retirement he and Inger would spend their winters in Florida.

While he was very active, few activities compared to simply spending time with family and the family pets. There was not a creature that didn’t soften his heart and light up his eyes.

In 1954 at 28, he immigrated to the United States to begin his career as a tradesman. He was joined in 1955 by his wife, Inger and infant daughter, Carina. They settled in the suburbs of Chicago where they welcomed their son, Christer. Tore and Inger spent 64 of their 66 years together in Palos Heights, Illinois. As a journeyman plumber and successful businessman, Tore founded Kara Plumbing of Frankfort, Illinois, in 1978. After Tore’s retirement his son Christer took over the company.

Tore and Inger moved to Logan, Utah, to be nearer their daughter and grandchildren in 2019. Prior to the pandemic they enjoyed taking drives to view the mountains and canyons near Logan. But mostly they loved spending time with family and watching the deer, birds and other wildlife. Tore loved his family and grandchildren dearly.

Tore is survived by his wife of 66 years, Inger, daughter, Carina Borsch (Chris Davies) of Logan, Utah, and son, Christer Borsch (Kelly), Manhattan, Illinois. He has five grandchildren, Kara Tithof, Felton, California; Britt Pomush, Olympia, Washington; Simon Davies, Schenectady, New York; Claire and Karli Borsch, Manhattan, Illinois and two great-grandchildren, Maya Tithof, Logan, Utah and Svea Morgan-Pomush, Olympia, Washington. Tore is also survived by his sister, Ingrid Wahlberg, 98 years, in Råda, Värmland, Sweden.

The family would like to thank the Terrace Grove Assisted Living staff who have been so generous and kind in their support.

Due to current travel restrictions a memorial will be held at a later date.