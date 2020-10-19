Weekend coronavirus cases total 1,340 Saturday, 1,097 Sunday

Hand washing is a major protective measure for coronavirus.

In Utah’s seven-month battle against the coronavirus, recent numbers are not improving. During the weekend the state health department found 1,340 new positive cases Saturday and 1,097 more Sunday.

As of Sunday there have now been 94,394 Utahns infected with the virus, the state’s rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is as bad as it has been at 14.2 percent and already in October there have been 15 days with at least 1,000 to new cases.

On Sunday, COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah are at 291 and there aren’t as many intensive care beds available as before; the state’s ICUs are almost 72 percent full. Also, total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are now 4,656.

The state reported three more deaths on Sunday and that brings the total deaths during the pandemic is 543.

There were 58 cases Saturday in the Bear River Health District: 49 in Cache County, nine in Box Elder County and 96 new cases Sunday: 68 in Cache County and 28 in Box Elder County.

There have been 4,490 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 3,677 in Cache County, 793 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,326 are considered “recovered”. There are still 10 from the district in hospitals, seven from Cache County and three from Box Elder County.

In the most recent report from Idaho there are 53,092 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 528 COVID deaths in Idaho with 277 positive tests in Franklin County, 61 positives in Bear Lake County and 34 in Oneida County.