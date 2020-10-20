December 2, 1929 – October 15, 2020 (age 90)

Beverly Jean Rohde-Smith born December 2, 1929 in Tremonton, Utah to Henry Christian Rohde and Mayme Francis Fredrickson. She is the fourth child of five. She grew up in Tremonton, Utah graduating from Bear River High School and Seminary.

Bev had been a buyer for ZCMI; then, later buying children’s clothing and selling them directly to stores with many visits to New York. Eventually, she started working for Kohl’s becoming shoe manager. She has resided in Salt Lake City Utah, Fort Collins and Denver Colorado, and her last seven years of her life in Soda Springs, Idaho with her only living sibling June Mason.

Bev loved music and was the choir director in many wards. She also enjoyed ballroom style dancing and taught it as well in Salt Lake City, Utah and Colorado. In her younger years, water skiing, snow skiing, and golfing.

Bev loved working in the temple. She enjoyed 22 years between the Denver, Logan, and Star Valley Temples. Bev always had a big smile and a hug for everyone and loved chocolate.

Bev had the opportunity for many loves in her life. She met her true love Joseph Glen Smith of Fort Collins later in her life, and they were married for time and eternity.

On October 15, 2020 she joined her husband Joe, Mother, Father, Siblings – Keith, Ray, Lois.

A Funeral will be held Friday, October 23, 2020 at 11 :00am at Bailey Creek Chapel, 361 South 3rd East, Soda Springs, Idaho. The graveside service will be held at 2:30pm at the Riverside Cemetery, 5275 West 15400 North, Garland, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.