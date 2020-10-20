May 16, 1938 – October 14, 2020 (age 82)

Carroll Janiece Lind Jackson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully in her home on October 14, 2020, at the age of 82 of natural causes.

Carroll was born on May 16, 1938, in Salt Lake City, Utah, to Robert Allyn and Doris Loretta Worthington Lind. The oldest of three children, Carroll dearly loved her brother Michael and sister Colleen. The Lind family was raised in the Sugar House area of Salt Lake City, where Carroll would go on to graduate from Olympus High School in 1956. In her younger years, Carroll loved bowling and bowled on several teams and leagues.

Carroll married Donald Edward Jackson, the love of her life, on July 2, 1956. The couple’s marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake Temple where they were sealed for time and eternity. Carroll and Don were married for an incredible 63 years. Don preceded her in death just shy of one year ago. Together they raised seven children in the Cottonwood Heights area of Salt Lake City.

Carroll was an exceptional mother. With great love and deep sacrifice, she nurtured her children and at times helped raise and support many of her grandchildren, taking them into her home. Over the years, she took on many odd jobs: babysitting, ironing, cleaning, dog grooming, poodle breeding, baking, souvenir assembly and crafting. Carroll used many of her skills in order to ensure that she could remain at home and be there to raise her children. She was a great support and fan as her children participated in church, softball, gymnastics, dancing, piano, and other artistic and sporting pursuits.

Carroll was very creative, spending many years making and painting ceramics, tole painting, crocheting, and crafting. Her Christmas Village, which surrounded her Christmas tree and grew year by year, was legendary, showcasing the very ceramic creations she crafted with her talents.

Carroll had a great love for music. She was a very accomplished pianist. She loved to play what she called “long-haired” pieces. Among her favorites to play were “Malegueña”, “Warsaw Concerto” and “Clair de Lune”. She was always on the move taking care of family and it was a rare delight to hear her sit at the piano and play some of her songs from memory. “Without A Song” was one that was often heard. We learned that was one of her favorite songs as well as “You’ll Never Walk Alone” and “Danny Boy”. She taught her children and grandchildren to play several duets with her, just as she had played them with her dad. These duets became a favorite to play alongside mom or grandma and created some very fun and happy memories.

Carroll absolutely loved to entertain and host parties. She was considered the best activities director in several LDS wards. She is known for her fun personality, water fights, jokes and bantering back and forth with friends and family. She brought laughter, smiles and so much light to all who knew her. She was a great cook and loved to cook for her family and friends, taking great joy in it. Many of her delicious recipes will live on in the hands of her family.

Carroll set an example to her children of self-reliance by growing and preserving food, making homemade bread, building food storage and many principles of being prepared. She was always eager to share what she knew with others so that they too would be prepared and not fear.

Carroll cherished holidays, and instilled a love of them in her family. She went all-out to make them fun and memorable with abundant decorations, food and fun, especially Christmas!

Family time was a priority to Carroll, and she created many fun times and memories while camping at East Canyon Resort and Bluewater Beach in Bear Lake, Utah. Suffice it to say, the Bounder motorhome got plenty of use. Carroll loved to play card games, Scrabble and Boggle. She will always be remembered for the many games of Words with Friends and Hand and Foot she played with family and friends.

After most of her children were raised, Carroll worked for James E. Pearl, M.D. for 16 years, a job that she enjoyed very much. She loved Dr. Pearl and his patients. They likewise loved her back, especially for her light-hearted and fun personality, compassion, care and ability to make each person feel important, noticed and understood.

Carroll was loved and adored by her many nephews and nieces. Beyond her own children, she shone bright as a devoted grandmother. Her grandchildren were the light of her life. She and Don went to great lengths to be involved in their grandchildren’s lives, often traveling vast distances to visit those who lived out of town or far away, especially over the Holiday season, providing constant love and support.

When asked what she wanted to impart to her children and grandchildren, Carroll replied, “Learn about the Lord when you are young.” As a mother and grandmother, she did her part to ensure that Jesus Christ was known and loved among her posterity.

Carroll loved the Lord and had a strong testimony of Him and his gospel. She, loved learning about Him. Carroll was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, serving in many callings. Faithfully and patiently, she exemplified what it means to be a Latter-day Saint, overcoming weaknesses and challenges, and enduring to the end while selflessly loving and serving her family, friends, and community. As Relief Society President in St Charles, she humbly labored with joy, love and devotion to the Lord and the sisters in her ward.

Carroll and Don retired to St. Charles, Idaho, in Bear Lake. The couple found their Heaven on Earth in St. Charles, living there for 13 years.

As Carroll and Don aged and their health began to decline, they moved to Providence, Utah, to be nearer to family. They enjoyed six years in their home that was a perfect fit for them. After Don passed on, Carroll spent her final year in Hyrum, Utah, with her daughter, son-in-law, and grandchildren. It is a year that will ever be cherished by them.

Carroll was preceded in death by her husband Don, daughter Julie, son Mark, grandson Bryan, great-grandson Logan, brother Michael and sisters-in-law Helen Jackson and Janet Barney.

Carroll is survived by her children David (Shauna), Las Vegas, Nevada; Laurie (Wendy) Bishop, Carson City, Nevada; Susan (Richard) Bytendorp, South Jordan, Utah; Janiece (Todd) Sloan, Hyrum, Utah; and Carolee (Ron) Bates, Henderson, Nevada; 18 grandchildren, 24 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.

The Jackson family would like to thank Arlene Robbins and Encompass Home Health and Hospice for a year of devoted and attentive care.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, October 24, 2020 at 11:30am, at the Hyrum 10th Ward Chapel at 125 North 400 West, Hyrum, Utah. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 – 11:00am. The interment will be at the St. Charles, Idaho Cemetery next to her beloved husband, son and daughter.

