Conna Coburn Day

It is with sadness and joy we announce that on October 12, 2020 our beloved mother, sister, aunt, and grandmother returned to her Heavenly Father at the age of 83.

Conna was born in Preston, Idaho on September 26, 1937 to Glen and Amy Coburn. She was the third of six children.

Following graduation from Preston High School, she moved to San Diego, California with her sister LaDawn. She met and married Bobby Burkhalter, becoming a Navy wife and mother of Bob and Debbie.

Conna returned to Preston and married DeMar (Mike) Day, they moved to Pocatello and raised six children. She enjoyed being a salesclerk at Rhodes Salvage store in Pocatello for many years. When John became the last of Conna’s children, she returned to her favorite role of homemaker.

Conna’s childhood friend Jerry Mortenson came back into her life shortly after Mike passed in 1986. Her son Don, and her father passed in 1987. Conna and Jerry married and were happy together until his death in April 2019.

Conna was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2017, but was made comfortable at Caring Hearts Facility in Pocatello.

She is survived by her oldest son, Bob (Karen) Day of Pocatello, Idaho; daughters, Debbie (Ted) Delezene, Pocatello, Idaho and Linda (Vic) Lozano American Falls, Idaho; her younger sons, Jeff Day of Lava Hot Springs, Idaho and John Day of Pocatello, Idaho. Conna leaves 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 3 great-great-granddaughters; her sister, LaDawn (John) Traynor of Preston, Idaho; and brother, Rex (Regina) Coburn of Malad, Idaho.

She is preceded in death by three husbands; a son, Don; parents; two brothers, Kirt and Wayne; and her youngest sister, Betty Ann.

She will be missed by her family, but they are joyful knowing she is no longer lost and confused.

Funeral services were held on Monday, October 19, 2020 at 2:00pm at Colonial Funeral Home, 2005 South 4th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho with a viewing for one hour prior to the services. Please wear a mask.

Interment followed at Restlawn Memorial Gardens, 2864 South 5th Avenue, Pocatello, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Colonial Funeral Home.