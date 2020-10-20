DaSilva one of several women running for office in Cache Valley this year

This has been a very unique election cycle for Cache Democrats this year. It’s the first time that any party in Cache Valley has fielded a slew of candidates, all of them women.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday, House District 4 candidate Mary DaSilva said it’s been kind of fun for everyone. She said when she started her campaign she felt somewhat alone and overwhelmed by everything

“And so we started calling around, and it turns out there are five female Democratic candidates in Cache Valley this year. We got together, and it turns out we all really like each other. The other ladies that are running are just tremendous and we made a really cute little video to introduce ourselves, and kind of to celebrate that this is 100 years since women got the right to vote,” she explained.

DaSilva said women running for office are not really unusual, strange creatures they are just regular people. She said that residents have been very nice and helpful to her as she has reached out to them.

She said people like to be asked for their votes. You can see the video and find out more about her campaign at DaSilvaForUtah.org. DaSilva’s challenger is incumbent Republican Representative Dan Johnson.