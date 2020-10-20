Idaho estimates resident death count increased beyond virus

Written by Associated Press
October 20, 2020

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho state officials estimate hundreds of more residents have died than in a normal year, even without counting fatalities that are attributed to the coronavirus.

The Idaho Statesman reported the state estimates 861 more Idaho residents died between January and September this year than died on average during those months in the past three years. Officials say 447 of those deaths were attributed directly to COVID-19.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates Idaho has had between 345 and 931 excess deaths since Feb. 1. Anywhere from 10% to more than 50% were not attributed to COVID-19.

