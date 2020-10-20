Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Aunt and friend, Ila May Pugmire Schwab, passed away peacefully at age 96 on October 15, 2020 in her home in St. Charles, Idaho while being attended to by her family.

She was born on May 3, 1924 to Louis and Opal Pugmire. She grew up in St. Charles where she loved to ride horses and work on the farm as her Dad’s “right hand man.”

She graduated from Fielding High School and then Utah State University, where she met her eternal sweetheart, Moroni “Moanie” Schwab. They were married in the Logan Temple on August 4, 1948, and had a 66-year love affair. Dad passed away in 2014 and they are now together again and will be for eternity, bound by their eternal temple marriage.

The consummate teacher, Mom taught English, P.E. and other subjects for 31 years, with periodic breaks to raise her five sons. She taught at North Cache High, South Rich High, Glendale Jr. High, Lincoln Jr. High and Northwest Jr. High. She loved teaching, received multiple awards, and inspired thousands of students.

Mom’s work ethic was nothing short of legendary. She cared for and weeded a huge garden, did her own canning for decades, felt clothes should be hung outside to dry, and kept an immaculate house. She had the ability to make everyone around her better, made everyone a friend, and truly demonstrated unconditional love. Through good years and bad, she was an avid Utah Jazz fan.

Mom was our family matriarch in every sense of the word, and her family meant everything to her. She and Dad set goals for all of their sons and then helped them to achieve them. She was actively involved in the lives of all of her posterity, and never missed sending each son, daughter-in-law, grandchild and great-grandchild cherished cards, letters, Easter eggs and gifts for birthdays, anniversaries, Christmases and other holidays.

Mom was a faithful and devoted member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints her entire life. She served in many positions in the Church, and served three missions with Dad in the New Zealand Temple, Nairobi, Kenya, and the Mormon Battalion Visitors Center. She also served as an Ordinance Worker in the Bountiful Temple. Without exception, she faithfully prayed and studied the Gospel on a daily basis. She completed her final Gospel study session just hours before she passed away, and had planned to attend the Logan Temple with her family the next day. Her constant and unfailing example to all of us, including her commitment to endure to the end, was inspiring. Words cannot express what a Christ-like person she was and how her incredible example has influenced us and generations to come. We love you Mom, and look forward with faith to a wonderful reunion with you and Dad.

Survived by her five sons, Steve (Colleen), Ken (Ronda), Chuck (Tina), Mike (Jane) and Alan (Jarilyn), 24 grandchildren, 46 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by her loving husband, her parents, her sister (Mona), three brothers (LaVor, Howard and Charles), and two grandchildren (Lisa Marie and Lee David).

The family wishes to express our deepest gratitude to the Alan and Jarilyn Schwab Family who moved in with Mom and gave exceptional care to her for the last several months of her life.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the St. Charles, Idaho chapel. A viewing will be held prior to the funeral from 10:30 – 11:30am. All are encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines and wear a mask. Interment in the St. Charles Cemetery.

For those who are unable to attend, a recording of the funeral will be available online after approximately 3:00pm by clicking here.

