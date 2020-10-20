Our loving husband and father Jeffrey Hulse passed away from complications of COVID pneumonia in combination with Diabetes and Leukemia on October 15, 2020 at Lakeview Hospital in Bountiful Utah. He will be greatly missed by so many.

Jeff was born on January 27, 1958 in Logan, Utah to Leland Ray and Marilyn Glenn Hulse. He graduated from Logan High School in 1976 and went on to serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, in Dublin Ireland. He loved being a missionary and always stopped to talk to missionaries walking down the street. He loved the gospel, often memorizing prophets’ talks word-for-word.

He married Jane Gessel in 1981 and they raised 5 amazing children together.

He worked for UDOT for 20 years, where it’s been said he builds “the best roads in the business”. He liked to find road treasures, help stranded travelers, and move hazardous objects off the road. He loved the smell of hot asphalt and often referred to himself as a “dirt bagger”. His pet peeve was drivers who speed through road construction zones, where people are working.

He also spent 20 years in the Air Force Reserves, where he could build a perfect runway in an hour, in 110* heat, wearing a full hazmat suit and gas mask. (Well… maybe the timing is a little exaggerated, but his work was always perfect!).

He married Seari Wright in 2002, bringing their combined number of children to 9, ranging in age from 6 to 24. Since then, he has worked for Case New Holland as a Product Specialist, traveling the country, teaching others how to use heavy equipment such as a backhoe loader, road grader, crawler dozer and many others. Because he was so good at his job, the company sent him to their factories around the world, to make detailed recommendations about equipment building and design. When home, he could usually be found in his basement office, writing training manuals (or sleeping at his desk). He did teach Seari a little about watches and buying good shoes. The family liked to tease him about his obsession for watches and his shoe fetish. (If anyone needs shoes, we have plenty).

Jeff enjoyed camping, hiking, hunting and mountain biking, but spending time with his family was, by far, his favorite thing to do.

He was so proud of his kids and grandkids, that the walls in his office are completely covered with their pictures. He chided himself for “getting old”, because he would start to cry when he watched or talked about the youngest 3 little girls (ages 2 and 4), that had him wrapped very tightly around their little fingers.

He is survived by his wife Seari Hulse; children Stacy (Jared) Lamb, Michael (Heather) Hulse, Ryan (Melissa) Hulse, Russell (Taylor) Hulse, Shelly (Jezek) Seegrist, and step-children Jessica Nordgran, Sarah (Ryan) Speers, Alex (Nicholas) Nordgran-Tellez, Michael Nordgran and 12 beautiful grandchildren; siblings Gina Gould, Chris (Kurt) Webb, Justin (Amy) Hulse. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant brother Raymond Hulse.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to The Federation For The Blind, The Hearing Loss Association of America or the African Wildlife Fund. The family would like to thank everyone for their love and prayers, as well as the doctors and nurses in the ICU at Lakeview Hospital for their compassion and outstanding care.

Please join us in a celebration of his life on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at 11:00am at Lindquist’s Layton Mortuary, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah. Friends may visit family Tuesday from 6:00 – 8:00pm and Wednesday from 9:00 – 10:45am at the mortuary. Interment, Lindquist’s Memorial Park, 1867 North Fairfield Road, Layton, Utah.

If you are not able to be with us, please join us for live stream by clicking here and scrolling to the bottom page.

Please help us stop the spread of COVID-19 by wearing a mask and social distancing. If you need a mask, one can be provided.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Lindquist Mortuary.

I’m Free

Don’t grieve for me, for now I’m free

I’m following the path God laid for me.

I took his hand when I heard him call;

I turned my back and left it all.

I could not stay another day,

To laugh, to love, to work and play.

Tasks left undone must stay that way;

I found that place at the close of day.

If my parting has left a void.

Then fill it with remembered joy.

A friendship shared a laugh, a kiss;

Ah yes, these things, I too will miss.

Be not burdened with times of sorrow

I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow.

My life’s been full, I savoured much;

Good friends, good time, a loved ones touch.

Perhaps my time seems all to brief;

Don’t lengthen it now with undue grief.

Lift up your heart and share with me,

God wanted me now,

He set me free.