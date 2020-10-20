October 24, 1990 – October 17, 2020 (age 29)

Jeremy Burke Price, our card playing; Peanut butter cup and Starburst binging; Sci-fi loving; hugs and wet kisses movie buddy passed away Saturday, October 17, 2020 one week before his thirtieth birthday.

He was born to Burke and Wendy (Brumbaugh) Price on October 24, 1990 in Brigham City, Utah. At the age of five, he was diagnosed with Hurler-Scheie Syndrome, also known as mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS), causing joint pain and multiple health issues.

In 2001, when he was ten years old, he was one of the chosen few to participate in a ground-breaking medical study in Vancouver, Canada for the first Enzyme Replacement Therapy for MPS patients. Jeremy’s legacy is a gift for all who are diagnosed with this disease.

Jeremy did not let his disease hold him back and he graduated from NUAMES High School and attended college courses in computer science at Davis Applied Technology College. He fulfilled his desire to serve an LDS mission by taking several buses in all weather conditions to the Ogden, Utah Family History Library.

Jeremy loved tie-dyed T-shirts and could be seen miles away while riding his wheelchair around town at “WARP” speed, patronizing his favorite local fast-food restaurants in Syracuse, Utah.

He is survived by his parents, sister Ashley Dawn (with Seth Morgan Francis), grandparents Steve and Cindy (Butler) Brumbaugh of Brigham City, Utah and Elda Mae (Williams) Price of Malad, Idaho. He was the proud uncle of Taggart Morgan and Fallon Janene Francis and loved to make them smile.

He was preceded in death by his cousin Brandon Petersen, his grandfather Ronald Jones Price (Malad, Idaho), and his younger brother Taylor James Price.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00pm in the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home for one hour prior to the service. Burial will follow in the Malad City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.