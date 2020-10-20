July 7, 1927 – October 19, 2020 (age 93)

Joan Williams Potts, 93, passed away Monday, October 19, 2020.

Joan was born in Samaria, Idaho on July 7, 1927 to Oliver and Esther (John) Williams. She had one sister, Ruth (Chugg), who was seven years older.

Joan started her schooling in the Samaria School and completed her elementary education there. She moved to Malad with her mother after the death of her father. Her education continued at the high school in Malad.

Joan graduated from high school in 1945 and decided to attend nursing school in Pocatello. After completing nursing school, she returned to Malad and worked at the Oneida County Hospital. This began her life’s work in the nursing field as she retired from nursing in 2004. She was very proud of the work she did as a nurse and loved taking care of her patients!

Joan married Delbert Allen Leavitt in 1946. They had two children, JoDel and Scott. They made their home in Malad, Idaho and later divorced. Joan married Robert Potts in 1979 and added another son, Steve, to the family. They had a very happy life together. They loved attending local events with friends and supporting local high school sporting events – even if their grandchildren were not participating!

Joan found great fulfillment in volunteering and was very active in the American Legion Auxiliary. She was very patriotic and spent many hours supporting the Auxiliary. It was very important to her that she give time and talents to uplift the lives of others. She spent countless hours serving veterans at the Idaho State Veterans Home and received a Volunteer of the Year award in 2001 for the time she and Bob spent bringing joy to the lives of the residents.

Travel was also a love – she traveled all over the United States with Bob. In 2016, Joan was also able to fulfill a life-long dream. She traveled to Wales and was able to see where her grandfather had lived before immigrating to the United States. This was a trip she talked of often; she was very proud of her heritage and that she had been able to see places her family had been.

The last three years of Joan’s life were spent in Texas with her daughter. She passed away October 19, 2020 in Brigham City, Utah.

Joan is survived by her children; JoDel (Drew) Thigpen of Round Rock, Texas; Steve (Trudy) Potts of Caldwell, Idaho and Scott (Brenda) Leavitt of Malad, Idaho. She has 14 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents Oliver and Esther, her sister Ruth, her husband Bob, and two great-grandchildren.

For family and community safety, those attending are encouraged to wear face protection and follow community guidelines for social distancing.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, October 26, 2020 at 12:00 noon at the Horsley Funeral Home, 132 West 300 North, Malad, Idaho. Friends may visit with the family at the funeral home on Sunday evening, October 25, 2020 from 7:00 – 8:00pm and Monday for one hour prior to the funeral. Burial will follow in the Samaria Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.