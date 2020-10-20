June 30, 1953 – October 16, 2020 (age 67)

Our Pa, Leonard Lee Reeves (Crackers), 67, passed away in his home in Malad, Idaho on October 16, 2020.

Leonard was born on June 30, 1953 in Brigham City, Utah to Blaine and Margaret Reeves. He proudly wore a Sundowner patch for 7 years, but in his heart forever.

Leonard met Julie Higgins and they married August 11, 1979 in the Box Elder Campground. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on August 1, 1992. Together they raised 7 kids.

He loved his Savior, Jesus Christ, and never missed an opportunity to share that love with those he met. Though he has called Malad home these last few years, his heart was in every place he’d ever visited and every place he still wanted to see. He had a love for the road and wanted nothing more than to be back on his 65’ Panhead seeing the countryside from the backroads and meeting good people.

He loved music and always had rock’n’roll lyrics for any situation, along with an “It’s all good” or “Schweeet!”. His heart is as big as they come and he would do anything for anyone. One of his favorite things to do was to reminisce about all the things he’d experienced and all the people he’d met. He loved spending time with his family and was always making everyone laugh. His humor was hard to beat.

Leonard is preceded in death by his parents, Blaine and Margaret, his sister Rosalie, brother Jack, and brother Brian. He is survived by Julie, kids Vanessa (Brandon) Hild, Jessica Herrera, Dusti (Jason) Miller, Dylan (Jamie) Reeves, Lacey (Mikey) Stoddard, Kodie (David) Thomas, and Lakota (Jarod) Hall, and his 26 grandchildren. His brother, Malcolm (Cindy) Reeves, and his sister, Stephanie (Bruce) Pimper.

A visitation will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints building at 2335 North 4000 West Corinne, Utah from 11:30am – 12:30pm on Wednesday, October 21, 2020. Following the visitation there will be a graveside service held at 1:00pm at the Brigham City Cemetery, 300 East 300 South, Brigham City, Utah.

We love you, Pa!

