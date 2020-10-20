Marlene “Joyce” Bagley Hemmert passed quietly at her home in St. Charles, Idaho on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Joyce was the second child born to Owen and Evelyn Teuscher Bagley on February 18, 1936, in Montpelier, Idaho.

She came home to an older brother Owen whom sadly died at 18 months old just a month after Joyce was born.

Over the next several years four children were added to the family; Rulon, Melvin, Arlene, and Alan.

During World War II her family moved to Portland, Oregon where her dad worked in the ship yards. Joyce lived and went to school in Portland until the war was over and she was in 4th grade. She loved it there playing in the woods and picking wild blackberries.

While living in Portland another brother Milton was added to the family making it complete. When the war was over, they moved back to Montpelier where she attended Montpelier schools graduating from Montpelier High School.

After high school she attended LDS Business College in Salt Lake City. Being a small-town girl, she didn’t like the hustle and bustle of city life and came home after a few months. Never again moving from Bear Lake Valley.

She met Dwight Hemmert in Montpelier at a dance, they married December 7, 1955. They began their life together in St. Charles where she has resided since.

She worked for the St. Charles Post Office, and was a lunch lady for the St. Charles School. Working until she began her family.

They had three children Dwight Malone (Kathy) of St. Charles, Idaho; Alice Jane (Cory) Hayes, Georgetown, Idaho and William Mondel (Laurie) of Preston, Idaho.

She was a kind and dedicated mother who loved her children. Her posterity also includes, 20 grandchildren, 53 great grandchildren and 4 great-great grandchildren.

She was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She was the Secretary of the St. Charles Primary for 26 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Dwight, her two brothers, Owen and Melvin, and a sister-in-law Belva Bagley.

Mom you are loved and will be truly missed.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, October 24, 2020 from 9:00 – 10:15am at the St. Charles LDS Ward Church, 75 North Main Street, St. Charles, Idaho. Funeral services will be held at the church at 10:30am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.