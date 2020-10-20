April 19, 1956 – October 14, 2020 (age 64)

Roger Alvin Empey, 64, of Soda Springs, Idaho passed away at Caribou Memorial Hospital after a sudden illness on Wednesday, October 14, 2020.

Roger was born in Soda Springs on April 19, 1956 to Virgil Empey and Verda Monroe. He spent many summers helping out in Eight Mile where his grandmother lived and especially liked working with the horses and spending time outdoors.

Roger attended school in Soda Springs and graduated from Soda Springs High School. He attended school at Idaho State University in Pocatello, Idaho and graduated from the Diesel/On-Site Power Generation program. He later earned his Journeyman’s Electrician license. He worked for J.R. Simplot Company at the Conda Pump Station for 45 years. Roger had a strong work ethic and believed in doing a job well. He also spent many years farming hay and working the land as a hobby.

Roger took a chance on a blind date in June of 1985, and it went very well. He married Carolee Hirschi that year on October 26 in Thatcher, Idaho. He often said that marrying Carolee was one of the best decisions he’d ever made. They were later sealed in the Logan Utah Temple on November 1, 1986. They had three children: Melissa Lee, Kimberly Shantel, and Shawn Roger.

Roger was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints. He served for many years in the Bishopric and Elder’s Quorum Presidency. He especially liked the time he was able to spend serving as a nursery leader. He was a faithful disciple of Christ and was often found serving others with no expectation for any kind of acknowledgement or praise in return. He was a great listener and many people found themselves gravitating toward him because of his calming demeanor.

One thing that everyone knew about Roger is that he loved his family. They always came first in his list of priorities, no matter the situation. He enjoyed everything from traveling to working to watching movies with them. Roger has always loved cars and enjoyed classic cars of all varieties, especially his red and white 1959 Ford pickup. He was often found tinkering with motors and tractors. He was also passionate about good food and could cook anything on his Traeger grill or in a dutch oven.

Roger is survived by his wife, Carolee, of Soda Springs, Idaho, his daughter, Kimberly, of Boise, Idaho, and his son, Shawn (Megan), of Franklin, Idaho, and his two grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Delores (Randy), of Idaho Falls, Idaho. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Melissa, and his parents, Virgil and Verda.

Family visited with friends on Monday, October 19, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:30am at Sims Funeral Home, 139 East 2nd South, Soda Springs, Idaho. Graveside services were held on Monday, October 19 at 12:00 noon at the Fairview Cemetery, 99 West Center Street, Soda Springs, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Sims Funeral Home.