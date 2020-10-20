January 15, 1947 – October 16, 2020 (age 73)

Heaven gained another amazing, strong-spirited mother, friend, wife, and child, Sylvia Annette Page. Annette (age 73) was born on January 15, 1947 and passed away peacefully on Friday, October 16, 2020 at her home in Logan, Utah surrounded by family and friends.

She was the devoted loving wife of Doyle Irvin Page (married on July 19, 1997 in Millville, Utah; later sealed for time and all eternity on March 19, 1999 in the Logan Utah temple) and shared 23 wonderful years together. She was extremely loving and proud of her four children, their spouses, and wonderful families.

Born in Salt Lake City, Utah, Annette was the daughter of Carl McKay Skinner (wife Catherine) and Mabel Ruth Walker (husband G. Stuart Walker). While growing up in Salt Lake City, she attended both the Idaho School for the Deaf in Gooding, Idaho and the Utah School for the Deaf in Ogden, Utah (Class of 66). She furthered her education by attending Gallaudet College.

After her time at Gallaudet College, she married and moved to Omaha, Nebraska. While in Omaha, she had her four children and also worked for South Western Bell in the Omaha service center. After her time with South Western Bell, she then moved her family to Salt Lake City, Utah and worked as a payroll data entry operator at the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) until she medically retired in 2008. She also worked part-time at the Sanderson Community Center for the Deaf and was well known in the Deaf community.

Annette was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and worked hard to be an excellent member, representative, servant, and Christ-like example.

Annette was a very talented creative crafter and artist. She enjoyed sewing, crocheting, quilting, and painting. Everything she made was meticulously crafted while beautifully and thoughtfully created.

Annette loved being with family and friends and was especially happy when traveling around camping. Each outing, and every different place she went, was yet another unique adventure with Doyle, and her dogs, by her side. She, along with her unforgettable hugs, kisses, laughter, and voice, will be deeply missed by her family, friends, and all those who knew and associated with her.

She is survived by her husband Doyle Irvin Page, Children; John Charles Peebler Jr. (wife Sue), David Jon Peebler Sr. (wife Heather), Shayla Ann Schell (husband Preston), Shawn Lee Peebler (wife Katie), Grandchildren; Sydney Kay Peebler, Annika May Peebler, Arianna Ray Peebler, David Jon Peebler Jr., Jaxon William Peebler, Madison Dianne Peebler, Dakota Joe Schell, Canyon William Schell, David Jacob Densley, Sabastian Adrian Guevara, Skyler Lee Peebler, Reignie Elizabeth Peebler, Great Grandchild; Ryker David Robert Peebler, Brothers and Sisters; Judy Chatwin (husband Phillip), Eddie Skinner (wife Melissa), Rick Hansen, Patricia Brinkerhoff, Mel Hardman (wife Sandra), Robin Webster (husband Dennis), Melanie Thorpe (husband Kevin). She was predeceased by Father Carl McKay Skinner, Mother Mabel Ruth Walker, Brother Carl Lyle Skinner, Grandson Conner John Peebler.

Due to the current COVID pandemic, viewing and funeral services will be limited to close family and friends as well as adhere to current mask and social distancing requirements.

The funeral services will be held on Friday, October 23, 2020 at 1:00pm at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Central Stake, 1255 North 600 East, Logan, Utah with graveside services at 3:00pm at the Dayton Idaho Cemetery, 4644 West Highway 36, Weston, Idaho. A viewing will be held from 12:00 – 12:45pm with the memorial services to begin at 1:00pm. Services will be available via Zoom by clicking here.

