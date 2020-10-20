The 15th COVID-19 death is reported in the Bear River District

Included in the Utah Department of Health’s Tuesday update of coronavirus statistics is the ninth COVID-19 death of a Logan resident, a man between 45 to 64 years of age who had been hospitalized and was suffering from underlying health conditions.

It is the 15th death in the Bear River Health District; there have also been six deaths of Box Elder County residents.

The five COVID-19 deaths since Monday mean 551 Utahns have died the last seven months due to the coronavirus.

The state also reported 1,081 new coronavirus cases which means Utah’s latest rolling seven-day of positive tests is 1,251 a day and that is the highest average since the outbreak over seven months ago.

There are 52 new cases Tuesday in the Bear River Health District: 35 in Cache County and 17 in Box Elder County.

There have been 4,571 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 3,738 in Cache County, 813 in Box Elder County and 20 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,381 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations are on the rise in northern Utah. There are 18 from the district in hospitals, 13 from Cache County and five from Box Elder County.

For the last seven days 14.8 percent of all tests administered in the state were found to be positive. That is Utah’s highest positive rate in the seven months of the pandemic.

As of Tuesday there have been 96,643 Utahns infected with the virus and already in October there have been 17 days with at least 1,000 new cases.

On Tuesday COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah increased slightly 291 and total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are now 4,688.

In the Tuesday report from Idaho there are 54,663 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 535 COVID deaths in Idaho with 286 positive tests in Franklin County, 61 positives in Bear Lake County and 35 in Oneida County.