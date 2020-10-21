Ernesto López officially joins Logan City Council

Ernesto López wqs officially sworn in as the newest member of the Logan City Council by Judge Lee Edwards on Tuesday evening.

LOGAN – Ernesto López was officially sworn in Tuesday as the newest member of the Logan City Council.

City Judge Lee Edwards did the honors during the City Council’s regular meeting, with members of López’ family looking on.

López immediately assumed his seat on the municipal panel, having completed all necessary preparations for that responsibility in the week since his selection on Oct. 13.

The new council member has said that he sees serving Logan as “a privilege” and that he hopes that his education, professional experience, language skills and connection to diverse institutions will combine to “make a difference for our community.”

López was appointed by the other members of the city council to serve out the unexpired term of Jess Bradfield, who resigned in September to assume the duties of Clerk/Auditor for Cache County. His interim appointment to the Logan City Council is set expire on Jan. 1, 2022.

Although he is filling an at-large seat, other council members have praised López as a welcome addition to their ranks both for his Latino perspective and as a resident of one of the city’s west side neighborhoods.

“My hope,” López agreed, “is to see the governing bodies of the city I love be more representative of the make-up of its population.”

López was selected from a diverse slate of 15 applicants for the vacant council seat.

A native of Tijuana, López is an instructional course designer for the Extension Service at Utah State University. His previous professional experience includes serving as a distance learning manager and technical trainer for Harris Research, managing the Logan Multicultural Center and serving low-income families at Bear River Head Start.

On a volunteer basis, López is chairman of the Logan City Library Latino Advisory Council, which organizes the annual Hispanic Heritage Festival in Logan. He is also a member of the Educational Excellence for Latinos initiative at Logan High School, where López has been involved in organizing the school’s Latino Education Fair.