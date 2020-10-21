Mayor Daines proclaims Friends of Logan Library Week

Mayor Holly Daines has proclaimed Oct. 18 to 24 to be Friends of the Logan Library Week.

LOGAN – The Friends of the Logan Library celebrated a week proclaimed in their honor Tuesday with a minor but heartfelt gift to their favorite cause.

Brad Armstrong, the president of the library boosters club, told members of the city council that the Friends of the Logan Library were making a $5,000 donation toward the cost of construction of a new city library.

Armstrong explained that the donation was from funds collected during the library book sale that has been in progress since Sept. 8. He thanked both library patrons who had purchased the surplus volumes during that effort and volunteers who had worked to make the sale possible.

Mayor Holly Daines has proclaimed the third week of October to be Friends of the Logan Library Week, to match a similar observance announced by Congress honoring library supporters nationwide from Oct. 18 to 24.

In her proclamation, Daines praised the local library boosters for raising money through memberships, book sales and other fundraising venues that she said “enable our library to move from good to great.”

Those funds, she added, provide resources for much needed equipment and support for programming and events throughout the year.

Armstrong explained that city residents are invited to join the Friends of the Logan Library for a $5 individual membership or $10 for a family membership.

Daines also credited the Friends of the Logan Library with wholehearted support of the city’s efforts to plan for and construct its new library facility.

After years of discussion, members of the Logan City Council approved a nearly $1 million investment in the construction of a new multi-story city library on Oct. 6.

Those funds will cover design work, architectural drawings, landscape planning and other preliminary work for the planned $16 million construction project, according to Daines.

The proposal for the new three-story library developed by the city’s library board calls for the existing library to be razed and the new structure to occupy the same site in the 300 North block of Main Street.

Daines previously explained that construction of the new structure on the site of the current library would contribute to ongoing downtown revitalization efforts and save an estimated $1 million in property acquisition costs.

The mayor added that the proposed $1 million appropriation would fund the project’s preliminary work through August of 2021. At that time, the city administration would be ready to ask the City Council to increase the library portion of residents’ property taxes

City Finance Director Richard Anderson has estimated that the tax increase for the proposed library project would be $16.94 per year on the average home in Logan with a property value of $281,100.