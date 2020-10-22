Malouf is searching for Cache County people willing to participate in photo and video product shots

Malouf has over 11,000 products and they are looking for models to give their stuff a human element.

NIBLEY – Malouf is looking for men and women aged 20-50 who are interested in modeling for product photo and video shoots.

“We are seeking a diverse group of people to participate in photo and video shoots. This includes people of all ethnicities, genders, and body types,” said Alicia Richmond, the public relations manager for the Nibley-based bedding company. “Our talent search is limited to individuals aged 20-50 and all experience levels are invited to apply.”

Malouf is willing to work with new, inexperienced people.

“While there may be many people who are interested in participating, our search is limited to people within Cache County,” she said. “We are casting for a variety of shoots for the coming year. Some may be last-minute appointments.”

Malouf likes to use families from children to grandparents for showing their 11,000 different products.

“Our deadline is as soon as possible,” Richmond said. “We are working on some new campaigns that we would like to feature local talent in these shoots.”

The models are compensated for their time and should plan for one hour to a whole day.

If interested, send three photos—headshot, three quarter, and full body—labeled with first and last name to producer@maloufsleep.com. Instagram handles may also be included in the application.