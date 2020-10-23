PHOTO GALLERY: Ridgeline 1, Pine View 0 in 4A girls soccer semifinals

Written by Cache Valley Daily
October 23, 2020
Ridgeline Girls Soccer vs Pine View at Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy, UT Oct. 22, 2020.

Photos by Rick Parker / Additional information about Rick’s work (or inquiries about purchasing his photos) can be found at smokechaserone.com.

Ridgeline will face Ogden High School at 2 p.m. Friday at Rio Tinto Stadium for the 4A state championship.

