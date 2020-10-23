Prescription drug take back event coming up at Logan Walmart

Prescription drugs collected during a take back event (Will Feelright).

LOGAN — The Cache/Rich Drug Task Force and the Drug Enforcement Agency have teamed up with the Logan Walmart for a prescription drug take back event. It will be held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1150 South 100 West.

Local law enforcement will be onsite to collect any unused medications, placing them in a sealed container for disposal.

According to the 2018 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.9 million Americans misused controlled prescription drugs. The study showed that a majority of abused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends, often from the home medicine cabinet.

Local law enforcement officials report prescription drug abuse is one of the biggest problems in Cache Valley. Many medications are more powerful than street drugs, making them more addictive and dangerous.

They recommend that prescriptions never be thrown in the garbage or flushed down the toilet.

If residents are unable to attend Saturday’s drug take back event, prescriptions can be dropped off at the sheriff’s office, any of the local police departments and Hyrum City offices.

will@cvradio.com