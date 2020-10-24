High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 22-23, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 22
West Side 45, Aberdeen 20
– Next week: West Side awaits the 2A playoff pairings.
Friday, Oct. 23
Desert Hills 44, Mountain Crest 14
– The Mountain Crest Mustangs football season has come to an end.
Logan 43, Hurricane 22
– Next week: #14 Logan at #3 Snow Canyon. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Logan play-by-play coverage will be available on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.
North Summit 24, Rich 13
– The Rich Rebels football season has come to an end.
Bear Lake 20, Aberdeen 14
– Next week: Bear Lake awaits the 2A playoff pairings
Box Elder 22, Woods Cross 8
– Next week: #13 Box Elder plays at #4 Salem Hills. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.
Preston 21, Snake River 7
– Next week: Preston awaits the 4A playoff pairings.
#1 Sky View
– Next week: will host #16 Desert Hills at 4 p.m. Sky View play-by-play will be available on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streaming online here.
#4 Ridgeline
– Next week: will host #13 Cedar Valley at 6 p.m. Ridgeline play-by-play will be available on 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online here.
#7 Green Canyon
– Next week: will host #10 Bear River at 6 p.m. Green Canyon play-by-play will be available on 100.9 FM and streaming online here.
#10 Bear River
– Next week: will play at #7 Green Canyon at 6 p.m. Bear River play-by-play will be available on 104.9 The Ranch and streaming online here.
Malad
– Next week: Malad awaits the 2A playoff pairings.
I would like to know why Logan ended up seeded at 14 and Bear River at 10. There are obviously some inept officials setting up these playoffs. If head to head games and region games count far less than preseason games, then something has got to be changed.