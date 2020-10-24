High School Football Scoreboard: Oct. 22-23, 2020

Thursday, Oct. 22

West Side 45, Aberdeen 20

– Next week: West Side awaits the 2A playoff pairings.

Friday, Oct. 23

Desert Hills 44, Mountain Crest 14

– The Mountain Crest Mustangs football season has come to an end.

Logan 43, Hurricane 22

– Next week: #14 Logan at #3 Snow Canyon. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30. Logan play-by-play coverage will be available on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, the KVNU mobile app and streaming online here.

North Summit 24, Rich 13

– The Rich Rebels football season has come to an end.

Bear Lake 20, Aberdeen 14

– Next week: Bear Lake awaits the 2A playoff pairings

Box Elder 22, Woods Cross 8

– Next week: #13 Box Elder plays at #4 Salem Hills. The game is tentatively scheduled for 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 30.

Preston 21, Snake River 7

– Next week: Preston awaits the 4A playoff pairings.

#1 Sky View

– Next week: will host #16 Desert Hills at 4 p.m. Sky View play-by-play will be available on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN and streaming online here.

#4 Ridgeline

– Next week: will host #13 Cedar Valley at 6 p.m. Ridgeline play-by-play will be available on 104.5 The Ranch and streaming online here.

#7 Green Canyon

– Next week: will host #10 Bear River at 6 p.m. Green Canyon play-by-play will be available on 100.9 FM and streaming online here.

#10 Bear River

– Next week: will play at #7 Green Canyon at 6 p.m. Bear River play-by-play will be available on 104.9 The Ranch and streaming online here.

Malad

– Next week: Malad awaits the 2A playoff pairings.