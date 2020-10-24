High School Volleyball Scoreboard Oct. 24, 2020

Written by Eric Frandsen
October 24, 2020

#1 Sky View 3, #16 Pine View 0
 – Next week: #1 Sky View plays #9 Dixie at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

#5 Mountain Crest 3, #12 Bear River 1
 – Next week: #5 Mountain Crest vs #13 Green Canyon at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

#7 Ridgeline 3, #10 Crimson Cliffs
 – Next week: #7 Ridgeline vs #2 Uintah at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

#13 Green Canyon 3, #20 Canyon View 0 / #13 Green Canyon 3, #4 Tooele 2
 – Next week: #13 Green Canyon vs #5 Mountain Crest at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 27 at the Sevier Valley Center in Richfield.

#18 Logan 2, #15 Cedar Valley 3

Free News Delivery by Email

Would you like to have the day's news stories delivered right to your inbox every evening? Enter your email below to start!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.