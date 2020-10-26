June 24, 1935 – October 21, 2020 (age 85)

Anthony John Sara, 85, of Paradise, passed away Wednesday, October 21, after a long and valiant battle with cancer.

He was born June 24, 1935 in Astoria, Queens, New York to Salvatore and Concetta Presti Sara, who both immigrated as children, from Sicily.

He was educated in New York, and graduated from The College of the City of New York on February 1, 1957. He was the first in his family to graduate from college. His father was very proud of his scholastic accomplishments and nicknamed him “professore”.

He served in the US Army as a Military Intelligence Specialist. He graduated top in his military training courses and was given the opportunity to select his assignment. He chose to serve in Italy and was stationed in Vicenza Italy. It was there that he met his future bride, Antonia. They met in a restaurant where she was making pizzas and worked as a waitress. At first she wasn’t impressed with this American GI that told her, after she served him the pizza she had made; “You call this pizza, you have to come to New York to taste good pizza.” Then didn’t even leave her a tip. However, over time, her opinion of him soften and they dated and fell in love.

He married Antonia (Anna) Intrano Sara on November 5, 1960 in Santa Rita church in New York and made their home in Millville, New York.

He worked for Metropolitan Life for 37 years. He became an Assistant Regional Vice President in the Government Relations Division where he served on several State Insurance Association Boards including the New England States, Pennsylvania, California and Colorado.

After retiring In 1993 Anthony and Anna moved to Paradise, Utah.

Anthony is survived by his wife, Anna, of 60 years (November 5th), his sister Anne Fischetto of Franklin Square, New York and nieces and nephews: Tom (Kathie) Palazzolo of Clarkston, Utah; Richard Palazzolo of Cache Junction, Utah; Steven Palazzolo of West Hempstead, New York; Priscilla Palazzolo of Morrisville, North Carolina; Roy Fischetto of Garden City South, New York; Linda and Jose Alvear of Franklin Square, New York; Kathy (Jessie) Gifford of Brigham City, Utah; Steve (Jan) Sara of South Jordan, Utah; Debbie (Wallace) Bowen of North Logan, Utah; Sherrie (Tom) Davis of Inkom, Idaho; and Maryanne (Curtis) Butterfield of Riverton, Utah.

Anthony was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Mary Palazzolo, brothers Angelo Sara and Steve Sara and one niece Carol Austin.

There will be a viewing prior to the funeral at 11:00am at St Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church at 725 South 250 East, Hyde Park, Utah. The funeral will begin at 12:00 noon.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.