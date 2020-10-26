Businesses sign Stay Safe to Stay Open pledge

NORTH LOGAN – Businesses throughout Utah are being encouraged to sign a pledge that they will follow seven key guidelines that are intended to keep businesses open while also keeping customers safe. The Stay Safe to Stay Open campaign was introduced at the Cache Chamber of Commerce Women in Business Conference on Thursday, and at a special event at Lee’s Marketplace in North Logan on Friday.

Cache Chamber of Commerce CEO Jamie Andrus explained that the pledge is a statewide initiative that started with the Salt Lake Chamber of Commerce and the Utah Department of Health. The program has now spread with cooperation from multiple chambers of commerce throughout the state. In signing the pledge, businesses agree to practice seven safe habits as outlined in the Utah Leads Together plan:

Check symptoms before work and stay home when sick.

Wash our hands frequently and avoid touching our face and eyes.

Practice social distancing including wearing face coverings in close common areas.

Learn about high-risk groups and help protect them.

Cover our mouths when we cough or sneeze.

Clean high touch surfaces frequently.

Follow public health guidance as updated.

“If they follow those guidelines,” Andrus explained, “and (are) doing what they can to stay safe and doing what they can to stay open, then people who are concerned can check to see if they’ve signed the pledge. Hopefully, this will promote some safe shopping and keep our economy going.”

Any business that signs the pledge receives stickers, logos and posters to inform their customers and the community about their commitment to stay open and to stay safe.

Lee’s Marketplace President and CEO Jonathan Badger said his six stores in several different counties have taken the pledge and feels like it asks businesses to do the right things to improve economy and protect community.

“It was easy for us to jump on to this campaign because Lee’s Marketplace pledges to support our local communities, as well as part of our mission to have a clean, safe shopping environment,” Badger said. “Our team knows exactly what is expected of them.”

Logan Mayor Holly Daines encouraged other businesses to become aware of the principals and put them into action.

“These seven principals…are so important as we do want our businesses to stay open, and we do want our citizens to stay safe,” Daines said.

“We need to keep our economy going,” she added. “Take note of these, memorize them, remember them and put them into practice in your businesses. We will all be able to help each other.”

Nearly 170 businesses have signed the pledge in Cache County. To see which businesses have signed the pledge, anyone can visit stayopenutah.com. And Andrus says any business can sign up.

“They can go to the website. You can take the pledge right there and we always have the materials at the chamber,” Andrus added. “If they want to take stickers, posters to let the business community know they’ve taken the pledge, they’ll be easily identified.”

“We want our businesses to stay open, but we really, really, really want people to stay safe.”

As an incentive from the Cache Chamber of Commerce, every business that signs up by November 6th will be entered into a prize drawing for a Blackstone 22″ table top griddle and cover, a $140 value.