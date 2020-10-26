CacheARTS plans to host more Random Acts shows

CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan has announced that the Ellen Eccles Theatre will host another round of Random Acts Community Performances during the upcoming holiday season.

LOGAN – The Cache Valley Center for the Arts is planning to host a new round of shows in its successful Random Acts Community Performance Series.

“We are very happy to announce,” says CacheARTS director Wendi Hassan, “that we have received ‘Create In Utah’ funding that will allow us to mount a second round of Random Acts Community Performances between Nov. 18 and Dec. 31.”

Hassan invites local and regional artists interested in performing at the Ellen Eccles Theatre during the upcoming holiday season to apply at https://mail.google.com/mail/u/0/#inbox/KtbxLvHTCLhrtCZvMWVBJlHVztdHkbfQVB?projector=1&messagePartId=0.1

Over the summer months, CacheARTS teamed with local artists to stage low-key events that kept Cache Valley’s performing arts culture alive during the coronavirus pandemic. Hassan says that a similar initiative is needed now to provide live entertainment for local residents during the upcoming holiday season.

Grants from the “Create in Utah” program are provided through the federal CARES Act by the Utah Legislature and administered by the Utah Division of Arts & Museums. That funding is intended to help Utahns return to enjoying a high quality of life by providing access to culturally enriching events in the midst of the ongoing pandemic.

Hassan adds that the timing of this second round of Random Acts shows is fortunate, given that so many of Cache Valley’s traditional holiday events have been cancelled due to the recent upsurge in coronavirus infection rates.

The performances in the original Random Acts series varied widely from vocal concerts by the Cache Theatre Company and Music Theatre West to magic and mime acts. Given the limited seating capacity of the Ellen Eccles Theatre due to social distancing precautions and discounted ticket prices, all of those performances had to be facilitated by sponsorships, donations and grant support.

Under the state’s new guidelines to battle the ongoing pandemic, Cache and 20 other Utah counties have been designated as having high levels of coronavirus transmission. In those areas, social gatherings of more than 10 people are banned. But that limitation does not apply to organized, public gatherings in theaters, sporting events, live concerts or weddings, according to Rich Saunders, the acting director of the Utah Department of Health.

In compliance with those health directives, Hassan explains, seating for groups of ticket holders for the upcoming Random Acts events will be spaced six feet apart and all patrons will be required to wear face coverings throughout the performances.

The CacheARTS director adds that she hopes to announce the line-up of the new Random Acts Community Performance Series in early November.