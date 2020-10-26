September 21, 1946 – October 21, 2020 (age 74)

After living an exemplary life of giving, caring, love, and laughter, the late Gail Tanner Heiner passed away early in the morning of October 21, 2020 at the Davis Hospital due to COVID-19.

The family would like to thank all the staff at the hospital who worked so hard to make Mom’s last days as comfortable and easy as possible. You have our eternal gratitude for your service and devotion.

Gail was born in the quiet town of Preston, Idaho to Elden and Phyllis Tanner on September 21, 1946. She was the second-to-youngest of five children. For Gail, along with family and friends, it was a place filled with immense love and innumerable memories. Her brother Reid and sister Marge remember fondly of her love of animals as she cared for the family sheep and dogs.

That love of animals remained through her life, and the Heiner house was home to many pets, including her current dogs Honey and Chloe. Her brother Neil recalls her love of dance and performing when, after seeing Cats on Broadway, Gail learned the dances and performed them for family and friends, in her own cat costume. The most prevalent of memories of Preston for both immediate and extended family was the yearly event of That Famous Preston Night Rodeo.

Gail met the love of her life, Clyde Heiner, through Neil. He and Clyde were roommates in college. Gail and Clyde met each other when Clyde came to Preston for a visit. It was not until years later, at Neil’s wedding, that Clyde said he saw her “for the first time”. They were married not long after, and 9 ½ months later Gail happily assumed the responsibility that would define her life when her eldest son Jeremy was born. Gail was never happier than when she was doing things with her children. Family nurturing quickly became a full-time job as Jeremy was followed by seven siblings.

Through the years, and in between the countless ballet classes, soccer practices, piano lessons, and hundreds of other interests and hobbies that her kids and Clyde found themselves doing, Gail still managed to find her own time. She loved aerobics, and yes that is aerobics complete with a sweatband, spandex and legwarmers. She always loved movies. One of her favorite past times was to take her children, nieces, and nephews to the theater or watch movies with them at home from her enormous and ever-growing library of movies. She also had a love of soap operas that lasted a lifetime. “Like sands through the hourglass, so are the Days of Our Lives” was a common refrain in the early afternoons in the busy Heiner house.

In her later years, Gail found joy in collecting porcelain dolls and similar collectibles. She also developed a healthy love of nerd culture such as Marvel and Doctor Who. She would often be found assembling a puzzle either on her table or her iPad.

Never really an empty-nester, Gail’s home remained ever open to her children, their friends, and others who found themselves in need of a safe harbor. She loved to take care of those in need, and nothing was more important to her than helping. Even with her busy schedule she made time to serve others in various capacities both in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints as well as with the Davis School District.

She is temporarily separated by death from her husband Clyde, after 53 amazing years together. Proud to call her Mom are Jeremy, Emily with husband Chris, Sean with wife Vicky, Forrest, Joshua, JennyLee with husband Rusty, Mandy, Marci with husband Josh. She was also the proud grandma of 21 grandkids, and 5 great-grandkids. Fondly remembering a lifetime are her siblings Kay with husband Allen, Neil with wife Jo, Marge with husband Norm, and Reid with wife Linda. Thankful to have her in their lives are her brother-in-law Richard and sister-in-law Nancy. She loved spending time individually and in groups with her 24 nieces and nephews.

Gail will be interred in the Logan City Cemetery next to her parents. The family asks that no flowers be sent (Dad is allergic), but in honor of Mom please do as she always did: Share what you have with another. Gather with loved ones and share memories and make new ones. Sit down with somebody and do a puzzle.

A small family service will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 1:00pm at the Farmington North Stake Center, Farmington, Utah.

The service will be streamed by Russon Mortuary on their Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/russonmortuary .

Spread love and not the virus. Please everyone, wear your masks and be safe!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Russon Mortuary.