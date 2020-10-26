Glenna Jo Thorpe Cutler passed away in Brigham City, Utah on October 22, 2020.

She was born on November 10, 1925 in Malad, Idaho to Lucy E. Davis and Joseph Thorpe Jr. Glenna was raised in Malad, where she attended and graduated as valedictorian from Malad High School. She also attended Utah State University.

Glenna married Newel B. Cutler in 1946 in the Idaho Falls Temple. They lived in San Francisco and in Colorado, before moving to Roy, Utah about 1960 where they raised their family. They moved to Bear River City in 1983 to the old Lucinda Jensen home that she remodeled and updated and lived with her husband for forty years.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, having served in many callings within the church. She was also a member of The Daughters of the Utah Pioneers. She really enjoyed serving a mission in Hawaii with the love of her life. Her favorite scripture was Alma 29:1.

Glenna enjoyed taking care of her family and working around her house and yard. Glenna was an excellent cook. She also enjoyed camping, bowling and traveling with her family.

She is survived by her children: Jolene (Tom) Findley, Newel Brent (Susanne) Cutler, Curtis Thorpe (Kristi) Cutler, Joseph Todd (AnnMarie) Cutler, Leanne (Jeff) Phipps, and Darin James (Nancy) Cutler, 24 grandchildren and 28 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Newel B. Cutler and sisters, Zelma Thorpe Alvord, Evelyn Thorpe Broschinsky, Lucile Thorpe, Helen Mary Thorpe Grimm, and daughter-in-law, Kristi Dixon Cutler.

Funeral services for Glenna will be held on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Bear River City Wards Chapel, 5870 North 4700 West, Bear River City, Utah. Viewings will be held on Wednesday evening, October 28, 2020 at 5:00 – 7:00pm in the Bear River City Wards building, and on Thursday at the church prior to the service from 10:30 – 11:30am.

The funeral service will be live streamed by clicking here.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rudd Funeral Home.