Head-on crash sends two people to the hospital

Law enforcement investigating three vehicle crash near 1100 S. 1000 W. in Logan, Monday, Oct. 26, 2020 (Will Feelright)

LOGAN — A three vehicle crash Monday afternoon sent two people to the hospital and blocked traffic along 1000 West for several hours. The accident occurred around 4:30 p.m. near 1100 S. 1000 W.

Logan City Police Assistant Chief Jeff Simmons said a white pickup was traveling northbound on 1000 W. when the driver crossed the center median and struck a trailer that was being pulled by a truck heading south. The white truck continued in the southbound lane and struck as commercial delivery van head-on.

Police report the drivers of both the white truck and van were injured in the crash. Both were treated by paramedics and transported to the hospital in serious condition.

The occupants of the truck hauling the trailer were uninjured.

Simmons said a dog, believed to be traveling in the white truck, was killed in the crash.

Traffic along 1000 W. was blocked in both directions for several hours while police investigated the crash. Debris was scattered across all four lanes of the road for more than 50-yards.

Simmons said officers are unsure what caused the driver of the white truck drift into oncoming traffic. The crash remains under investigation.

