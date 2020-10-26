JoAnn Moore Morrill, beloved mother, nana, nana-great, and aunt, passed away at her home, October 23, 2020 at the age of 86, surrounded by her loving family.

JoAnn was born August 14, 1934 in Corinne, Utah to James A. Moore and Gertrude Ruth Papenfuss. She attended Corinne Elementary and Box Elder High School.

She married Clayton A. Morrill on June 23, 1951. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple on February 4, 1976. They were blessed with four children.

JoAnn worked for the Box Elder School District as a “lunch lady” for over 30 years. She loved her job serving the kids of the community. The kids at the high school nicknamed her “Grandma”. She retired in June of 1994.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She served as a guide patrol leader, a stake sports director, served in the Young Women in all capacities, and served in multiple Relief Society Presidencies at the ward and stake level.

Clayton and JoAnn loved to camp and travel. They traveled to Alaska and to Hawaii multiple times. She followed Clayton on many fishing trips, especially to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. When they retired, they became snowbirds and spent many winters in Yuma, Arizona making many new friends.

JoAnn was a giving, thoughtful, and talented lady. Her hobbies included cooking, crocheting, sewing, and quilting. Her family was blessed by many of the things she did and made.

She was also a great humanitarian. Many people throughout the world received hundreds and hundreds of her homemade quilts donated to the LDS Church’s Humanitarian Services, along with many baby receiving blankets and crocheted hats. When the LDS church requested leper bandages, she crocheted over 100 to donate. She also provided many meals throughout her life for those who were sick or in need of comfort. There are many people who have her “hang in there’s”, better known as her beautiful crocheted hangers, because she truly emulated the Savior by serving all she knew.

Throughout her life she supported her family by truly giving of herself. She rarely missed a game, whether it be football, volleyball, fast-pitch softball, soccer, t-ball, swim meets, and many band concerts, choir concerts and dance recitals. You name it, she was there supporting and cheering each of them on. Her greatest support was given at Special Olympics where she supported not only her grandsons, but all who were participating. She wasn’t just a grandma to 9 grandkids and 22 great-grandkids; she was a grandma to many in the community. She was loved by many and will be missed greatly.

She is survived by her sons Gary Clayton and Kelly (Gaylene) Morrill and daughters Tresa (Tyler) Hunsaker and Heidi (Jeff) Anderson. Brother and sister-in-law Robert and Lyn Moore. And a very special niece, Virginia Parker. Nine grandchildren and twenty two great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband Clayton, her parents, her brother Jimmy and sisters Betty and Carolyn.

A viewing will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 from 11:00am – 12:30pm at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah. A family service will follow at Myers Mortuary at 1:00pm. Interment will follow in the Brigham City Cemetery.

The family wishes to thank the staff of Integrity Home Health & Hospice for their loving and kind care, especially Jody Jones.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Utah Special Olympics.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.