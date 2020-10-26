Karri Jo Spencer Campbell

Our loving mother, wife, grandmother and friend, Karri Jo Campbell (58), returned to her Heavenly Father on October 24, 2020.

Karri was born and raised in Sandy, Utah by her parents Karl and JoAnn Spencer.

She later attended school at Utah State University, where she met her eternal companion, Alan Campbell. They were married and sealed in the Logan Utah temple and have spent their 38 years together in Weston, Idaho where Karri was able to stay at home raising her five children. She was a remarkable mother who dedicated her life to making her children feel loved and supported, which she extended to her grandchildren later in life. She lived her life for her family.

Karri was well loved and involved in her town, serving as the Weston City Clerk for many years as well as holding several callings in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Many people relied on her strong faith and knew they could depend on her in times of need.

She recently was able to use her unique gifts in working closely with the students at West Side Elementary. She was loved by everyone there.

Karri is survived by her spouse, Alan Campbell, and her five children Drew (Jenna) Campbell, Megan (Justin) Wendell, Chase (Ally) Campbell, Andria (Jake) Austin, and Keaton (Rachel) Campbell, along with 9.5 grandchildren: Kalea, Felicity, Addilyn, William, Callie, Aurora, Autumn, Theodore and Nova. She is also survived by her mother JoAnn Spencer, brother Kelly (Bobby) Spencer, and sister Kayleen (Ted) Andrew. As well as her close in-laws, Judy (Steve) Smart, Trudy (Floyd) Nielsen, Vera Campbell, and Jeff (Debbie) Campbell.

She was preceded in death by her father Karl Spencer, her mother-in-law Bonnie Reeder, her brother-in-law Bruce Campbell, and nephews Ron Nielsen and Jordan Campbell.

The family would like to thank the staff and personal at Intermountain Hospital and McKay-Dee Hospital for their compassionate care, with a special thanks to nurse Michelle at Intermountain Health and nurse Brooke at McKay-Dee.

In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that you make a donation in Karri’s honor to the Humanitarian Aid for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints or call 801-356-5300.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 12:00 noon in the Weston First Ward Chapel, 27 North Main Street, Weston, Idaho.

Services will be streamed live and may be watched by clicking here.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 2:00 – 8:00pm at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho. Please observe social distancing protocol at the viewing and services.

Interment will be in the Weston Cemetery.

