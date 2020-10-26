Logan man arrested for allegedly sexting and molesting teen girl

Booking photo for Brandon Kieth Jacobs (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 37-year-old Logan man has been arrested on suspicion of sexting and later inappropriately touching a 16-year-old girl. Brandon K. Jacobs was booked into the Cache County Jail Friday afternoon, where he is currently being held without bail.

According to an arrest report, Logan City police officers received a call from the alleged victim’s mother Oct. 15. She claimed, her daughter had sent and received nude photographs with Jacobs, the step-father of one of the girl’s friends.

The mother provided the girl’s phone to officers and consented for them to search it. On the phone were the Google Hangouts and Facebook Messenger apps containing ongoing messages between Jacobs and the girl.

The messages, many graphic in nature, contained nude photos and videos exchanged between Jacobs and the 16-year-old. The conversations began Oct. 3 and continued until the girl’s mother came across the sexually explicit material.

Officers used the girl’s phone to contact Jacobs, posing as the alleged victim, to arrange to meet. He was taken into custody for questioning by officers as he was walking to the meeting location.

The arrest report stated that Jacobs originally denied doing anything inappropriate with the girl and asked for an attorney. He then began indicating that he wanted to talk.

The officer listened as Jacobs confessed that he was guilty, needed help and didn’t know why he had sexted with the alleged victim. He also told officers that he had met up with the girl and molested her.

Jail records show Jacobs was booked on suspicion of felony sexual exploitation of a minor, enticing a minor over the internet and other offences. He will likely be arraigned on formal charges this week and could face up to 15 years in prison.

