North Logan man pleads guilty to numerous thefts and burglaries

Booking photo for Hector L. Rojas (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 27-year-old North Logan man has confessed to multiple thefts and burglaries that occurred during the first nine months of this year. Hector L. Rojas has been in the Cache County Jail since his most recent arrest Sept. 11.

Rojas participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to multiple felonies and misdemeanors in nine separate cases.

In September, deputies were called to Schreibers in Amalga, after a stolen UPS truck had been located there using onboard GPS tracking installed on the vehicle. They were told a Hispanic man in sweatpants, a dark jacket and a backpack was observed fleeing from the area.

Rojas was located in a field walking east into Smithfield. He was carrying a backpack that contained the keys to the stolen truck and a UHAUL truck that was parked at the UPS warehouse. There was also three financial transaction cards and methamphetamine inside.

During Monday’s court hearing, Cache County Deputy Attorney Griffin Hazard said during the investigation, deputies learned that Rojas had broken into multiple barns, garages and storage sheds, stealing several 4-wheelers, tools and other valuables. The defendant also burglarized a recycling business, taking some items and computer equipment.

Rojas also confessed to several assaults, one involved him ramming his car into another vehicle in May. Later in September, he assaulted a family member.

Public defender Mike McGinnis said as part of the plea deal, prosecutors agreed to drop two other cases against Rojas. They also agreed to ask the judge to run the charges together during sentencing.

Rojas spoke only briefly. He told the court he was “guilty” and willing to waive his rights to a trial in each of the cases.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck scheduled sentencing for Dec. 7. She also ordered Rojas to complete a presentence investigation about his criminal history.

Rojas remains in jail. He could face up to 15 years in prison.

