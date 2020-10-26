Sarah “Sally” Estelle Harris Williams

August 21, 1931 – October 24, 2020 (age 89)

Our beloved mother, grandmother and friend Sarah “Sally” Williams passed away October 24, 2020 from incidents to age.

She was born August 21, 1931 to Moses Holiday Harris and Mary Luzon Parker. She was the oldest of 5 children born to them. She had an older sister from her Mother’s previous marriage Shirley Kohler. Other siblings: MaryLu Pickens, Carolyn Boulden, Madlyn Flinton, Phil Harris.

She married Russell Gail Williams February 7, 1948. They went through the Logan Temple February 14, 1962. They had 7 children: Bonnie Hoffman, R. Jim, Mary (Steve) Phillips, Cathy (Ted) Finchum, Debra Howard, Roger (deceased) and Brent (Michelle). She has 28 grandchildren, 61 great-grandchildren, 18 great-greats and 1 great-great-great-grandchild.

She is a direct descendant of Martin Harris (one of the witnesses of the Book of Mormon). She was raised in Logan, Utah and attended Logan Schools. She worked 30+ years at Sunshine Terrace as a Dietary Manager, she also worked in the school lunch program. Her hobbies included crocheting, quilting and crafting. She enjoyed yard work, planting flowers, a large vegetable garden. When Dad was alive, they enjoyed fishing and camping, especially with her family. She has held many different positions in the Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Russell, a son (Roger), 4 grandchildren and 4 siblings. She is survived by 6 of her children, 1 sister (Carolyn), grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank her hospice nurse Debbie and CNA Nancy for their compassionate care and service to our Mother. She loved them very much.

A viewing will take place at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center Street, in Logan, Utah on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm, and from 10:30 – 11:30am the day of the funeral.

The funeral will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at the Young Ward LDS Chapel at 12:00 noon.

Burial will be at Smithfield Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.