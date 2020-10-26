Our beautiful, sweet, and loving Wife, Mom, and Grandma, Shirley C. Watson, passed away peacefully the morning of October 24, 2020, in her home surrounded by family.

She was born to Clifford Eugene and Ida Ravsten Cannon on March 11, 1940, in Fielding, Utah. A brother and two sisters welcomed her. She attended Fielding Elementary School and graduated from Bear River High School and Seminary in 1958.

Her occupational adventures included waitressing at The Pie Dump with her Mom and also at The Green Rock, seasonal work at the Sugar Factory, secretarial at Southwick Realty, and 17 years of personnel and payroll at Nucor Steel.

On February 27, 1959, she married her life long road-trip companion Wayne R. Watson. They were sealed in the Logan Temple on May 31, 1963. Mom and Dad met while working together at Glenn Gay Implement. Tremonton has been home to raise their family and then retire.

The two of them loved taking road trips to National Parks, especially Yellowstone, and driving to visit their kids and grandkids–Mom always the driver. They attended 99% of every school, scouting, dance, and sporting event of all kids and grandkids. Mom/Grandma was usually the loudest and most exuberant fan.

As a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, Mom loved her many church callings, girl’s camp cook/director being her favorite. She always made it such a delicious adventure. She was a fantastic cook, taught by her mom, and then teaching those tricks to us for continued success. Mom made meals special, catering many banquets for fun and fund-raising; dinner was always someone’s favorite! Family traditions and holidays were based on the menu!

Hobbies included quilting, riding her bike–sometimes in the dead of winter and sending cards for birthdays, anniversaries, get wells and cheer ups. She also loved reading and book swapping with friends and family. Mom golfed once! She looked forward to her daily FaceTime visits with her youngest granddaughter and great-granddaughter. Her very best times were spent with her grandkids!

A thirty-plus-year passion was Pinochle club with a dozen other fabulously crazy ladies taking turns hosting/catering a night of fun each month. These ladies kept each other “in the know” with Tremonton and beyond going-ons.

Another great passion was her tiny terror of a dog, SamiSu, who trained Mom to do everything when and how she wanted. Sasha and Knika, our two Samoyed’s, were doted-on and pampered when we were young; all our dogs have loved visiting Grandma. She gave the very best head rubs. Mom was always a softie for dogs.

Mom is survived by Dad, her loving husband Wayne; four children, Darrin (Ginny) Watson of Memphis, Tennessee, Curtis (Stacey) Watson of Nolensville, Tennessee, Barbara (Ralph) Craven of Ogden, Utah, Jason (Melissa) Watson of Salt Lake City, Utah; six grandchildren, Colten (Peri) Watson, Carlie (Jed) Buehner, Jacob (Caitlin) Watson, Jessie Watson, Jenna Craven, Ilsa Watson; great-granddaughter, Jacie Buehner; Sister, Gayle (David) Brough and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Murray Cannon, and sister, Beverly Petersen.

A very heartfelt Thank You to the wonderful ladies that visited with Mom and brought special meals and treats these last two weeks: Sandra, Cindy, Ethelann, Sue, Bonnie, Mary Jane, Stephanie, Paulette, and Sharon.

We are also very grateful for the care Mom received from Atlas Homecare and Hospice, specifically Amanda, McKinley, and Kenzie–you ladies are Angels. Thank You!

Private family viewing and funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Interment will be at the Fielding Cemetery.

Mom, we love you forever!

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.