Sky View’s Kate Dickson finishes 2nd in 4A cross country championship

CEDAR CITY – Sky View’s Kate Dickson held 2nd place throughout most of the race at the 4A cross country championships held at Cedar City last week. Dickson finished behind two-time champion Calla Odekirk from Hurricane. Dickson wasn’t alone from Region 11 in the final top 10 standings. Bear River’s Madison White finished 5th with Ridgeline’s Alexis Patrick finishing 10th.

For the boys, Bear River’s Peter Nielsen paced consistently in 5th place and ultimately finished in that spot. Ridgeline’s Spencer Adams came into the last stretch in 11th place but finished strong with a great kick and placed 10th.

Top 10 girl finishers from Region 11 to make All-State:

2. Kate Dickson (Sky View) 18:28.4

5. Madison White (Bear River) 18:45.7

10. Alexis Patrick (Ridgeline) 19:02.5

Girls Team scores:

1. Pine View 72

2. Desert Hills 92

3. Ridgeline 103

4. Cedar 141

5. Bear River 162

Top 10 boy finishers from Region 11 to make All-State:

5. Peter Nielsen (Bear River) 16:01.9

10. Spencer Adams (Ridgeline) 16:13.4

Boys Team scores:

1. Desert Hills 44

2. Cedar 73

7. Ridgeline & Ogden tied at 213

9. Bear River 238

Photos and race information courtesy of Deanne Thornley