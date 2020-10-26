Utah now 6th in nation with 44.4 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 population

COVID-19 case counts in Utah for Saturday (1,608) and Sunday (1,765) added 3,373 new positives the same weekend the state moved into sixth place nationally with a seven-day average of 44.4 cases per 100,000.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Wisconsin, with 73.5 positive tests per 100,000, leads the nation followed by Idaho, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Utah.

Saturday the Bear River Health Department counted 84 new positive cases in northern Utah (58 in Cache County, 24 in Box Elder County and two in Rich County) while there were 64 more Sunday: 46 in Cache County and 18 in Box Elder.

There have been 4,983 positive cases over the course of the pandemic in the Bear River District, 4,044 in Cache County, 917 in Box Elder County and 22 in Rich County.

Among the new positives in the district, 3,622 are considered “recovered”. Hospitalizations are on the rise in northern Utah. There are still 16 from the district in hospitals, 12 from Cache County and four from Box Elder County.

When the state health department announced Friday’s latest COVID-19 positive cases for Utah — easily a new one-day record at 1,960 cases — Gov. Gary Herbert issued a stern warning.

As of Sunday 104,882 Utahns have been diagnosed with COVID-19.

Another week of tracking by the Utah Department of Health has found in the last seven days 16.6 percent of all coronavirus tests statewide were positive; that is yet another new record-high rate. Also, the rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,490 a day.

The four COVID-19 deaths since Saturday mean 572 Utahns have died due to the coronavirus.

In October there have now been at least 1,000 new cases on 22 of 25 days.

On Sunday current COVID-19 hospitalizations in Utah totaled 308. Total hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak are now 5,049.

The most recent report from Idaho indicates there are 58,694 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the state. There have been 572 COVID deaths in Idaho with 337 positive tests in Franklin County, 67 positives in Bear Lake County and 45 in Oneida County.